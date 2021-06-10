Assam Launches 'Nishtha Covid Sanchar' To Monitor Patients In Home Care

Assam's NISHTHA Covid Sanchar model will ensure monitoring of those in home isolation (Representational)

Assam on Wednesday launched a platform to remotely monitor Covid patients who are in home isolation in the state's Kamrup metro district. NISHTHA Covid Sanchar, which works through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), has been introduced in the state with support from United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) flagship project that has also been implemented by Jhpiego - a non-profit affiliated with US' Johns Hopkins University.

The platform, launched by Pomi Baruah, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Assam National Health Mission (NHM) yesterday, aims to help authorities provide Covid patients access to right care at the right time.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Baruah said that this new initiative will help the state monitor Covid patients and ensure that everyone has access to healthcare services. She also spoke about how the new partnership with USAID will go a long way in effectively managing the state's response to COVID-19.

During the launch, Sangita Patel, Director, Health Office, USAID spoke about the organisation's commitment to support the state government of Assam.

She highlighted the need to create a strong, responsive, accessible, sustainable, and affordable primary healthcare system that is better prepared to manage future public health threats and improve the health outcomes of the marginalised and vulnerable populations.

She also appreciated the new initiative which will help in early detection of Covid symptoms and enable linking them to appropriate care.

Dr Bulbul Sood, Country Director, Jhpiego, thanked the Assam government for collaborating with USAID-NISHTHA to roll out the initiative that will help build a stronger and more responsive health system to address the needs of the communities.

NISHTHA Covid Sanchar model will ensure regular monitoring of patients and following up with those under home isolation and early identification of symptomatic cases. This is a hybrid model that will be deployed using the IVRS technology, web-based google form, and tele-calling by trained human resources to ensure a seamless operation.

This IVRS-based initiative will augment the state's comprehensive efforts towards COVID-19 which will go a long way in increasing the recovery rates and thereby, reducing overall morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19.

Assam reported 3,751 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours Wednesday with 55 deaths. The state has logged 4,46, 445 Covid cases so far. There are 48,499 active cases in the state and 32,703 are in home isolation.