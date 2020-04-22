Assam Allows Conditional Movement Of Stranded People Within State

No new COVID-19 cases were detected in Assam in the last seven days, said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a first-of-its-kind relief measure that any state has done, the Assam government has decided to open up a three-day window for 'conditional' movement of stranded people within the state.

Movement will be allowed on April 25, 26 and 27, for those stranded in different districts within the state to go to their home, employees to reach their district of posting, patients who need to go to medical colleges and on referral, and migrants workers stuck within the state.

"This movement will be strictly on the basis of the guidelines of Union home ministry and special passes will be issued by each of the district authorities after verification of the applications," said state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The government, he said, would run special state transport buses for those who don't have vehicles of their own. "The 104 health call center of Assam will help people avail buses and other issues related to the window period," he added.



Mr Sarma also added that no new COVID-19 cases were detected in Assam for the last seven days.

Overall, 34 positive cases have been reported in the state. One patient has died, and 19 have recovered from the disease. Currently, 14 patients are under treatment.

Assam, the minister said, has conducted close to 6,000 tests. The state has 2 lakh PPE kits, 9,600 Rapid Test kits sent by Centre and 1 lakh rapid test kits of its own. Rapid tests, have been hold following the orders of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the nodal body in the fight against coronavirus. The announcement came yesterday after Rajasthan said the Raid Test kits imported from China were giving inaccurate results.

