As Covid SOS Messages Go Up, Madhya Pradesh Leaders Help With Supplies

Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh too is facing shortage of oxygen cylinders and medicines.

Madhya Pradesh is among the states that is facing shortage of oxygen cylinders and critical medicines at it battles the second wave of the pandemic, with rising Covid cases and deaths. Leaders cutting across parties are stepping forward to help patients and their families.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP Rajya Sabha member, is among those who are monitoring the situation and making arrangements for medical supplies for Covid patients. So is Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, who sent 34 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Jabalpur.

Mr Scindia on Monday re-tweeted a post which has a recording of his phone call with a patient. The politician is heard checking in on the man and instructing him to note down his temperature and oxygen level every three hours. He also asks the man to practice breathing exercises twice a day, at 9 am and at 6 pm. Mr Scindia is also heard saying that he is organising for 10,000 to 15,000 doses of Remdesivir injections for the state.

In a video re-tweeted by Mr Scindia, a Covid patient says Mr Scindia arranged an oximeter and a temperature gun for him on learning that he did not have them at home. The man said the oximeter and the thermometer were sent to him by the local MLA 15 minutes after his call with Mr Scindia.

In Indore, Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla donated oxygen concentrator machines to a hospital.

Madhya Pradesh reported 12,897 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's total caseload is now over 4.2 lakh. It is among the ten states that account for 77.67 per cent of the new COVID-19 infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full support of the centre to the state government in meeting the requirements of oxygen, Remdesivir and other resources to fight the pandemic.

With many states facing shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and Covid medicines, social media has been flooded with SOS messages from distressed families of patients. In many cases, Covid patients themselves tweeted calls for help.