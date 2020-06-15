Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal Says 'No Lockdown Plans' In Delhi Amid Speculation

Delhi Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal put out the clarification after an all-party meet called by Amit Shah.

There are "no plans" for another lockdown in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today, rejecting speculation spurred by a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital. Mr Kejriwal put out the clarification shortly after an all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the virus strategy for Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi has more than 41,000 COVID-19 cases and is the third worst hit in the country. There have been over 1,300 deaths in the city.

Shops, market complexes and offices reopened in Delhi on June 8 and public movement was allowed with restrictions as part of the nationwide plan for phased exit from the lockdown since late March to slow the spread of the virus.

However, following a spike in virus cases in Delhi, along with complaints about a severe shortage of hospital beds, there were calls on social media last week to "relock Delhi". There was also speculation in a section of the media that Delhi would go back into strict lockdown soon. The situation in Delhi was "horrendous, horrific and pathetic," the Supreme Court said last week, pulling up the capital, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bengal over the handling of the outbreak.

In this morning's all-party meeting, Amit Shah and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi assured that there will be coronavirus testing for all in Delhi.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister held what he called an "extremely productive meeting" with the Union Home Minister on the Delhi virus crisis. After the meeting, Amit Shah tweeted that testing would be tripled and railway coaches would be set aside to cover the shortfall of hospital beds.

Mr Shah said the Centre will also supply necessary resources including random test kits, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and pulse oximeters to fight this epidemic.

