No Face Mask, No Fuel At Petrol Pumps Across India: Petroleum Group

Move would compel customers to wear masks all times: All India Petroleum Dealers Association President

In order to ensure the safety of employees at the petrol pumps, All India Petroleum Dealers Association has decided not to sell fuel across India to those customers visiting petrol stations without a face mask in view of coronavirus pandemic.

"To ensure the safety of our staffers, we decided yesterday not to sell fuel to those not wearing face masks at fuel retail outlets across India in view of Coronavirus Pandemic," Ajay Bansal, president of All India Petroleum Dealers Association told news agency ANI.

"Petrol pumps are open 365 days a year and 24x7. As the government has declared petrol pumps as essential services, our staff is in constant contact with the customer and in view of the situation, we have decided that any person who is not wearing a mask, shall not be allowed to purchase fuel," Ajay Bansal, president, All India Petroleum Dealers Association told ANI.

He added: "This would be a good move for the customers and our staff as it would compel the customers to wear masks at all times."

With regards to the dip in sales of petrol and crude oil in the wake of the national lockdown, he called it a "drastic impact" as sales have gone done by 90 per cent. "What we were selling previously before the lockdown, now we are only selling close to 10 per cent of that. We have suffered immensely," Mr Bansal said.

At one of the petrol pumps in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, a customer was asked to wear a mask in order to purchase petrol.

"I feel this is the right move taken and I support this decision completely," said Akash, a customer who was rejected fuel on the accounts of not wearing a mask.

Speaking to Sripal Singh, manager of a petrol pump at Mayur Vihar Phase -1, he said; "In view of the COVID-19 situation, we have organised this campaign for the safety of the customers and staff as well. We will maintain this rule until the pandemic is over."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,893 cases of which 72 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died due to the deadly virus, as of Sunday.