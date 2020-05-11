Cash-On-Delivery Banned: Virus-Hit Ahmedabad Turns To Digital Payment

Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra (File)

All home delivery and retail companies in Ahmedabad will have to accept payments for their goods and services via online payment platforms starting May 15, a senior Gujarat official said in an order on Monday, adding cash-on-delivery is banned. The decision was taken to check the growth of the virus in one of the worst-hit cities in the country.

"As an abundant caution to prevent corona spread though currency notes, it has been made mandatory to accept digital mode of payments through unified payment interface (UPI) and other platforms. Thus, home delivery has been made mandatorily cashless (COD-Cash On Delivery not permissible from 15th May)," the order by Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta read.

"All the major retail and home delivery agencies like D-Mart, Osia Hypermart, Bigg Basket, Big Bazar, Zomato, Swiggy etc. have been asked to get 100% screening of their delivery staff," it added.

Mr Gupta is also in-charge of coronavirus-related work in Ahmedabad.

The COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat jumped to 5,818 after 278 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday alone, news agency PTI reported. It is the second worst coronavirus-hit city in India; Mumbai, with 13,564 coronavirus cases, tops the list.

"Delivery boy will have to use hand gloves, sanitation cap and sanitizer and follow social distancing norms. No Delivery boy will be enlisted from containment area," the order further said.

Downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile application has been made mandatory for delivery staff.

As per the order, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will form 100 teams, who will help 17,000 retail shops of vegetables, fruits, milk and groceries etc to get online payment app installed on their mobile phones.

With 8,194 coronavirus cases and 493 deaths, Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI