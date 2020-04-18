Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Turns Office Into Control Room To Assist Migrant Labourers

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has turned his Delhi office into a mini control room to help migrant labourers stuck in West Bengal and other states during the lockdown.

Along with his staff and wife Atashi, he attends to the distress calls of migrant workers from across the nation and particularly from the West Bengal. He tries to reach out to the authorities and party leaders for helping these workers.

His wife and staff members are supporting him in managing the calls and preparing data of such stranded people.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said that he is getting over 500 help calls daily particularly from Behrampur.

"I am getting 500 to 600 calls daily from the people who are from West Bengal and especially from my constituency Behrampur. Sometimes people start crying over the phone as they are stranded with no food and shelter. The people from my area are not rich. Most of them are labourers. In this hour of crisis, they need help. Thus, we prepare data and after that look for the solution," said Mr Chowdhury.

In order to provide them assistance, the Congress leader is reaching out to party leaders across the country and various chief ministers.

"I am reaching out to my party leaders and workers across the country for help. I am also approaching the Chief Ministers of the states and MPs. In this hour of crisis, I am not hesitating in approaching BJP MPs and Ministers as they are also my friends and they are also helping the workers in every possible way they can. I even talk to the district authorities like District Magistrate of the respective district where labourers need help," he said.

He cornered West Bengal government for not collecting data of ''labourers stranded in other states''.

"It is a big problem that nor the West Bengal government has the data of the people who stranded outside the state, neither they are doing anything. But I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chalk out a strategy to send these migrant labourers to home as soon as the deadline of the lockdown ends," he said.

The Central government has announced nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus till May 3. Although some relaxations have been announced from April 20.