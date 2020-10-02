Covid Deaths In India Near 1 Lakh; 1,095 Deaths, 81,484 Cases In 24 Hours

India recorded 81.484 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, government data showed this morning. A total of 1,095 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the same period, the data showed.

This takes the total number of cases in the country near the 64 lakh-mark and total deaths to nearly one lakh. There are over 9.4 lakh active cases in the country.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with more than 14 lakh confirmed cases so far, of which over 37,000 are deaths and nearly 2.6 lakh are active cases.