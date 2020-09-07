India Overtakes Brazil, Has 2nd Highest Covid Cases At 42.04 Lakh

India Coronavirus Cases: More than 71,000 patients have died so far.

India has surpassed Brazil to take the second spot in the list of the nations worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after a record spike of 90,802 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 42 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data showed this morning. This is the second consecutive day that the country registered over 90,000 new infections in 24 hours.

The United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, has logged over 62.75 lakh infections so far, about 29 lakh more than India.

India has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization data.

About 32.5 lakh Covid patients in the country have recovered so far;over 69,000 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Across the country, 71,642 deaths linked to Covid have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic; 1,016 deaths have been recorded since yesterday.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-affected states in the country by the outbreak. These five states also reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate, which is an indicator of the prevalance of the highly contagious disease, stood at 12.6 per cent this morning. About 7.2 lakh samples were tested over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested to 4.95 crore.

India has a population of 130 crore and a patient can be tested more than once till he recovers.