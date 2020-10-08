India's Covid Tally At 68.3 Lakh; 78,524 New Cases, 971 Deaths In 24 Hours

Total 8.3 crore Covid samples tested in India till October 7, as per Indian Council of Medical Research.

India recorded 78,524 new cases of coronavirus and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID-19 tally past the 68-lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry data released this morning. A total of 83,011 people also successfully fought off the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the government figures, total Covid cases in India now stand at 68,35,655, including 9,02,427 active cases, 58,27,704 recoveries and 1,05,526 deaths.

Most cases in the last 24 hours were reported from Maharashtra , accounted for 18 per cent of all new cases (14,578), followed by almost 11,000 new cases in Karnataka, then Kerala with more than 10,000 cases, with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, both, reporting about 5,000 cases each. These states together accounted for almost 60 per cent of all cases reported in the country.

With 335 deaths, Maharashtra also reported the most Covid fatalities in the 24-hour period, followed by Karnataka (113), Tamil Nadu (67), West Bengal (58) and Uttar Pradesh (47). Together these states account for 640 deaths, or 66 per cent of all Covid fatalities in the country.

Kerala recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases today - its highest single-day count so far.