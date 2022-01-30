75% Adults In India Fully Vaccinated, PM Tweets Congratulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated citizens of the country as 75 per cent of India's adult population got fully vaccinated.

"75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's congratulatory tweet came after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday that over 75 per cent of the country's adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that more than 164.36 crore (1,64,36,66,725) vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 12.43 crore (12,43,49,361) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021.

India's daily Covid curve showed marginal improvement as the country reported 2.34 lakh cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 4.10 crore. The active cases now comprise 4.59 per cent of the total infections.