India's Covid Tally Crosses 67 Lakh; 72,049 Cases, 986 Deaths In 24 Hours

Active coronavirus cases only constitute 13.75% of total COVID-19 caseload, the Health Ministry said.

India recorded 72,049 new cases of coronavirus, almost 10,000 more than Monday's one-day cases, and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID-19 tally past the 67-lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry data released this morning.

According to the government figures, India's total Covid cases now stand at 67,57,131, including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,693 recoveries and 1,04,555 deaths.

A total of 82,203 people also successfully fought off the viral disease in the last 24 hours, bringing down the overall active cases to around 13 per cent of the total caseload.

The highest number of cases in the last 24 hours was reported from five states. Maharashtra accounted for 17 per cent of all new cases (12,258), followed by almost 10,000 new cases in Karnataka, then Kerala with almost 7,800 cases, with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, both, reporting about 5,000 cases each.

Maharashtra also reported the most deaths in the 24-hour period, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Together these states account for 656 deaths, or 66.5 per cent of all Covid fatalities in the country.

India's recovery rate increased marginally to 85 per cent, death rate stood steady at 1.5 per cent and daily positivity rate remained 5.6 per cent as almost 12 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

More than 8.2 crore tests have been conducted in India till now, the Health Ministry tweeted.

With the government conducting more tests per day as per its "test, track and treat" policy, the country has been recording the highest daily Covid infections in the world since August. Its total caseload is expected to soon surge past that of the US - the worst affected country in the world with almost 75 lakh cases.

In India, the second worst Covid-hit country in the world, at least 23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases or 40 per cent of the country's current COVID-19 tally in September alone, government data shows.

September also saw one-third of the Covid-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. India is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University.