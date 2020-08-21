68,898 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours; Over 29 Lakh Total cases So Far

Coronavirus: India has logged over 54,000 deaths linked to Covid.

India's coronavirus cases passed the 29 lakh-mark with a single-day jump of 68,898 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

The country - the third worst-hit in the world by the pandemic - has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid cases for the last 17 days, according to the data by the World Health Organization.

About 21 lakh COVID-19 patients in the country have recovered so far; the recovery rate stood at 74.30 per cent this morning.

The number of deaths linked to coronavirus rose to 54,849 after 983 deaths were logged in the last 24 hours, the government data shows.

India has tested over 3.3 crore samples so far; 8.05 lakh samples were tested since yesterday. The positivity rate stood at 8.54 per cent this morning.

Over 61 per cent of new cases have 75 per cent of total deaths in the last 24 hours have been recorded from gfive states: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.