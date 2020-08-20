29% Of Delhi Has Antibodies For COVID-19, Shows New Sero-Survey

Delhi Sero-Survey: "29.1 percent prevalence has been found in the second Sero survey," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

29% Of Delhi Has Antibodies For COVID-19, Shows New Sero-Survey

Coronavirus: Delhi has logged about 1.5 lakh patients so far.

New Delhi:

Nearly a third of Delhi's population has antibodies against Covid-19, the city government said today, giving details of the second serological survey or sero survey in the capital.

"29.1 percent prevalence has been found in the second Sero survey," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The highest prevalence was in the southeast district, he said.

"Scientists say that herd immunity is when up to 40 per cent population have virus antibodies," Mr Jain said.

The first survey was conducted in the first week of August. The other two rounds are scheduled in the first weeks of September and October.

Comments
Delhi coronavirus casescoronavirusDelhi

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india