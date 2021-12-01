6 Passengers From 'At-Risk' Countries Tested Covid Positive: Maharashtra

Six international passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries have tested Covid positive, the Maharashtra Health Department said Wednesday morning.

All six - who flew in from South Africa or other countries with confirmed Omicron cases - are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, the Health Department said in its statement.

The six passengers are from the Mumbai Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivali Corporation, Meera-Bhayandar Corporation and Pune, in addition to two passengers arrived from Nigeria, who have been found in Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation area.

Contact tracing is underway.