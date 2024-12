The facility is currently referred to as Lohegaon airport.

The Maharashtra assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution asking the Centre to name Pune airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport.

The resolution will be sent to the Civil Aviation ministry for further action.

