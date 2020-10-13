55,342 New Coronavirus Cases In India, Lowest In Nearly 2 Months

Coronavirus Cases in India: Daily cases has fallen from a peak of almost 100,000 in mid-September.

With 55,342 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally touched 71.75 lakh, showed data shared by the Health Ministry this morning. This is the first time since August 18 that India has reported around 55,000 cases in a day, and second consecutive day when the total new infections were under 70,000 since the September surge.

The country's 24-hour figures have come down to an average of around 72,000 from the earlier 90,000-plus figure.

The country also reported 706 deaths in this period taking the total Covid-related fatalities to 1,09,856. The Covid death rate in India, which has been reporting more than 900 coronavirus related deaths every day since early August, stands at 1.5 per cent.

With 77,760 recoveries in the last 24 hours, active Covid cases have further come down to 8.38 lakh. This is the fifth day in a row that active coronavirus cases have remained below 9 lakh, pushing up India's recovery rate to 86.8 per cent.

The daily positivity rate in India stood at 5.2 per cent as the government tested 10.7 lakh people on Monday. A total of 8.8crore tests have been done till now.

With an average of about 9 lakh tests being conducted per week for the last one month, India's average weekly positivity rate has fallen from 8.4 per cent to 6.3 per cent.