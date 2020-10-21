India Covid Tally At 76.5 Lakh With 54,044 Cases, 717 Deaths In A Day

India recorded less than 50,000 new Covid cases in a day on Tuesday for the first time since July end.

With a jump of 54,044 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally touched 76.5 lakh, government data shows. The country also recorded 717 deaths related to the viral disease in this period, taking the total number of deaths to 1,15,914 so far.

India recorded less than 50,000 new Covid cases in a day on Tuesday for the first time since July end. The country has been reporting a steady decline in its daily coronavirus infections after reaching a peak of about 90,000 cases a day in September.

The daily recoveries have consistently remained higher than new infections since mid-September - when India's Covid infections peaked according to the government.

With 61,775 people fought off COVID-19 in last 24 hours, India's overall recoveries shot to 67.95 lakh - highest in the world - lowering the number of active cases to less than 10 per cent of total coronavirus cases - 76,51,107.

Active case tally stood at 7,40,090 on Wednesday, according to government data.

India has a recovery rate of 88.8 per cent, daily positivity rate of 5 per cent - lower than yesterday's 6 per cent - and a steady death rate of 1.5 .per cent. It also tested 10.8 lakh samples in the last 24 hours, increasing India's overall testing to 9.7 crore - second highest in the world after the United States.

The Unites States remains the worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic with more than 82 lakh cases, and is currently seeing a fresh spike in daily cases.