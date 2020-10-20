'Our Scientists Making All Efforts To Develop Covid Vaccine': PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said India is working on two or three possible vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underscored the need to maintain vigilance against coronavirus, saying all safety measures must be observed till a vaccine for the contagion is found. In a special address to the nation as the festival season begins, PM Modi said, "Till the time we get a vaccine shot, we absolutely cannot be complacent about the pandemic".

India, he said, is working on two or three possible vaccines and "we are trying our best to get a vaccine, as is the rest of the world". "I want to let you know that once we get a vaccine, everyone will get it in a planned, phased and fast manner," he added.

Data from the health ministry shows that Coronavirus figures have been tapering off over the last couple of weeks, but a Central medical panel has warned that a spike can be expected with the festival season and the onset of winter if there is any laxity in the observance of safety measures.

It can be as much as "upto 26 lakh cases within a month," the committee said, adding that only 30 per cent of the population has developed immunity so far.

The committee said its apprehensions are borne out by the situation in Kerala, where after the recent Onam festival, a sharp rise in daily Covid figures were observed.

The spike started on September 8 -- days after the Onam celebrations that stretched from August 22 to September 2.

The infection probability increased by 32 per cent and the effectiveness of medical response dropped by 22 per cent for Kerala in September, the committee said.

PM Modi observed today that with the onset of the festive season, people appear to have relaxed their vigilance regarding COVID-19.

"Recent videos show that people are becoming very lax with the precautions we take. Videos show that people are being irresponsible and not taking the steps advised to a very large extent. This cannot happen," he said.

"We must not think that things are normal again. You are putting yourselves, your families, children and elders in your home in grave danger by not taking the proper precautions," the Prime Minister added.

"Till the time we do not get the vaccine, if behave even a little irresponsibly, we can harm ourselves and all those around us. Wear masks, maintain 'Do gaz ki doori (six-feet distance), wash hands regularly, use sanitisers and do not venture out unless absolutely necessary," he added.