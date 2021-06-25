51,667 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 4.4% Lower Than Yesterday

India's Covid chart continued to show improvement today, with the country recording 51,667 cases, a marginal drop from yesterday's 54,069 figure. The country's overall caseload now stands at 3,01,34,445, while total fatalities are at 3.93 lakh.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. For the 18th straight day it is below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.98 per cent.

Active cases have decreased by 14,189 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 6,12,868. Recoveries have been outnumbering the daily new cases for the 43rd consecutive day now.

Kerala contributed 12,078 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by Maharashtra (9,844 cases) and Tamil Nadu (6,162 cases).

Over two crore doses have been administered in the first 72 hours of the implementation of the new revised guidelines of the National COVID-19 vaccination programme, the Health Ministry said.