Coronavirus Live News Updates: India Records 54,069 New Covid Cases, 1,321 Deaths In A Day

A net decline of 16,137 cases in the COVID-19 caseload has been recorded in a day.

India reported 54,069 new cases of COVID-19 in a day which took the infection tally to 3,00,82,778 while 1,321 more fatalities pushed the death count to 3,91,981, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The number of active cases has declined to 6,27,057 and is 2.08 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 96.61 per cent. A net decline of 16,137 cases in the COVID-19 caseload has been recorded in a day.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.91 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 17 days in a row. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 3.04 per cent, the ministry said.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 2,90,63,740, while the case fatality rate was at 1.30 per cent, it said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jun 25, 2021 06:21 (IST) COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson Hints At Unrestricted Travel For Fully Vaccinated People

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted on Thursday that the UK was close to permitting unrestricted travel abroad for fully vaccinated people, in what would be a huge boost for airlines and holiday companies brought to their knees by COVID-19.



Johnson said he was not ruling out going abroad for his summer holiday and said there would be an announcement later on Thursday.

"I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we'll be setting out a bit more later on," he told reporters.