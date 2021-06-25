Lockdown Ordered In Central Sydney Areas Hit By COVID-19 Surge

Pedestrain cross the George Street in the central business district of Sydney. (File)

Australian authorities Friday ordered residents of four neighbourhoods of central Sydney to remain at home for a week to contain a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

Several dozen cases have been reported this week, linked to a limousine driver infected when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel.

