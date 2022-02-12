50,407 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 13% Lower Than Yesterday

India's active caseload currently stands at 6,10,443. Active cases are 1.43% of the total infections in the country.

The daily positivity rate dropped marginally to 3.48 per cent. India's weekly positivity rate is at 5.07 per cent.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.37%.

Delhi reported 977 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the lowest since December 29, and 12 more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 1.73 per cent. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596 and the death count climbed to 26,047.