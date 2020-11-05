50,210 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 83.64 Lakh Total Cases So Far

The average number of deaths per day has also fallen in the past seven weeks, from up to 1,165 between September 16 and 22 to 513 between October 28 and November 3, Health Ministry data shows.

Yet, the number of recoveries has also surged to 76.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent, according to Health Ministry data. The average case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent for the country. The health ministry has emphasised that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Delhi recorded its highest ever daily spike with 6,842 new cases in the past 24 hours - the second straight day crossing 6,000. On Wednesday, it had recorded its second-highest daily cases at 6,725.

An estimated 1.93 crore people in Karnataka, which is over 27% of its total population, were infected by September although the disease is yet to peak, according to a commission by the state health department which was released here on Wednesday.

Up to 380 new cases and 655 discharges were reported on Wednesday in Assam. “The total cases in the state has risen to 2,07,741,” State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Telangana has opened a COVID-19 testing lab at GMR Hyderabad International Airport. This facility ensures a safe journey of all passengers entering the city, scheduled for domestic connecting flights or international departing passengers.

Global coronavirus cases are approaching the 48-million mark, while the number of deaths has surged to over 1,223,450, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total caseload and number of deaths stood at 47,997,816 and 1,223,456, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

More than 99,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the US in the past 24 hours, a new daily record, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

China reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases on November 4, compared to 17 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday. Of the total, 20 were imported infections, the National Health Commission said.