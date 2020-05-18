Over 5,000 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, Biggest 1-Day Spike: 10 Points

Of the total cases in the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of cases, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 33,000-mark as it reported 2,347 new cases in a single day.

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 38.29 per cent this morning. 36,824 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

The centre has made it clear that only essential activities shall be allowed in containment zones. It has allowed buses and other vehicles to run. But flights, metro services, malls, gyms, cinemas and big gatherings have not been made functional.

Delhi's coronavirus cases crossed the 10,000-mark, with 721 cases in the last 24 hours. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the centre's guidelines on the lockdown were "largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government". He said the state government will give a detailed plan for the capital today.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 639 new cases, taking the state's tally to 11,224. Authorities say that so far, 174 people who returned to the state by flights and trains have tested positive, and this trend could be a worry for the state. A vegetable market in Chennai alone accounts for 2,600 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam rose to 100, with five people in Guwahati, a student who returned from Delhi, a nine-year-old child in Jorhat and another person in Silchar testing positive on Sunday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 24 passengers who arrived at the Indore airport from Kuwait have tested positive for the highly contagious virus. The state has 4,977 cases, including 248 deaths.

62 countries, including India, have backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union, calling for an independent inquiry into the WHO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting beginning today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the fifth and final tranche of the government's Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package. She announced a big boost in spending on the MNREGA scheme, an upped borrowing limit for states, more relaxations for private players and big changes for health and education sectors.