45 Cases Of Delta Plus Variant Reported In Maharashtra So Far: Officials

A total of 45 cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra till August 8, the state health department informed today.

The highest cases have been recorded in Jalgaon district which is 13, followed by 11 cases reported in Ratnagiri district, 6 cases in Mumbai, 5 in Thane and 3 cases in Pune.

"80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant (of coronavirus)," the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the public said that Covid is still here. The first and second waves have gone but the festivals are upon us. All must follow Covid protocols.

Mr Thackeray also mentioned that the virus is constantly mutating itself and the Delta variant spreads rapidly. He said genome sequencing labs in Mumbai have been started.

Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudarg, Ratnagiri - these districts still need to be careful. The accountability of the administration in these districts are more, he said.

Maharashtra reported 5,508 new coronavirus cases and 151 deaths today which took the state's infection tally to 63,53,328 and death number to 13,39,96.

As many as 4,895 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,44,388. Maharashtra has 71,510 active coronavirus cases now.

As many as 4,22,996 people are in home quarantine and 2,749 are in institutional quarantine.

The state's case recovery rate is 96.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.