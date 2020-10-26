India Covid Tally Past 79 Lakh With 45,148 New Cases, 480 Deaths In A Day

Coronavirus: India's COVID-19 recovery rate is about 90 per cent, Health Ministry data shows.

Continuing with its trend of a decline in deaths due to COVID-19, India reported 480 fatalities linked to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, when country's Covid tally crossed the 79 lakh mark with 45,148 fresh cases, showed the Health Ministry data this morning. A total of 1,19,014 people in India have succumbed to the viral disease till now.

Data shows that India has been recording an average of 900-1,000 Covid-related deaths since August. This number rose to an average of 1,100 in September when coronavirus cases peaked with a daily average of 90,000 fresh cases.

October has seen a steady decline in number of daily cases and deaths. According to the Health Ministry, for the past week, India has been recording less than 1,000 Covid deaths, which have remained below the 1,100-mark since October 2.

Almost 90 per cent people who have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in India have recovered. There are now 6.5 lakh total active cases - about 8 per cent of the tally.