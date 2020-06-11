Coronavirus: Over 400 Detained In Manipur For Not Wearing Masks In Public Places

A total of 311 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur till Wednesday (Representational)

As many as 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the police said.

A total of 467 vehicles were also seized from their possession, they said.

The accused were produced before courts on Wednesday and a total fine of Rs 71,300 was imposed on them, a release issued by Additional Director General of Police, L Kailun said.

Those violating the safety norms will face legal action under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, it added.

A total of 311 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur till Wednesday, of which 248 are active.