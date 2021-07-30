India Records 44,230 Fresh Covid Cases, 555 More Fatalities

Kerala contributed 22,064 cases to the country's daily numbers. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,242 cases and Andhra Pradesh (2,107).

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) remain below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.43 per cent. Over 85% of the districts have been recording less than a 5% test positivity rate.

Active cases have decreased by 1,315 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 4.05 lakh. Currently, active cases constitute 1.28 per cent of total cases.

More than 37 per cent of India's active cases are in Kerala, according to government sources. The spike in infections in the state has forced the Centre to send a team for effective COVID-19 management there.

Kerala's steady R-factor growth (the speed at which the viral infection spreads) has prompted analysts to point out the state will remain in the top spot for the next couple of weeks vis-a-vis new infections.

Neighbouring Karnataka on Thursday recorded a steep spike in Covid cases. The southern state reported 2,052 new cases, 34 per cent more than Wednesday's tally of 1,531. At least 505 cases were reported from state capital Bengaluru.

No Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Delhi for the third time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic. The national capital has also been reporting a low positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

More than 45.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the health ministry said. Nearly 47 lakh doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

Over three crore doses of vaccines have been administered to people in Madhya Pradesh so far as against the eligible population of 5.40 crore, the state government said on Thursday.