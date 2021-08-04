42,625 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Nearly 40% Higher Than Yesterday

Over 62.53 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

While the daily positivity rate is 2.3 %, the recovery rate is 97.37%.

13,984 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours in Kerala, which has the highest single-day rise of cases in the country. The fresh cases pushed the tally of infections to over 34.25 lakh and 118 deaths took the death count to 16,955.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu logged 1,908 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2.6% lesser than the previous day. 29 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, recorded 4,869 new infections.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

Eight states have shown a rise in the R-factor, the government said on Tuesday, calling it a "significant problem". 44 districts have reported a high case positivity and the Delta-driven second wave is still not over, warned VK Paul, who heads the government's Covid task force. Eighteen districts showed an increasing trend in cases in the last four weeks, according to the government.