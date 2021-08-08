India Reports 39,070 Coronavirus Cases In A Day

New Delhi:
- Active Covid cases have declined to 4.06 lakh in India. Active cases constitute 1.27 per cent of total infections. 43,910 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 3.10 crore.
- The recovery rate has increased to 97.39 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.27 per cent - less than 3 per cent for 13 straight days in a sign of relief. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.
- Over 55 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total doses administered in the country has exceeded 50.68 crore so far, the health ministry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's fight against the pandemic has received a "strong impetus" after crossing the 50 crore-milestone.
- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than over crore doses of the vaccine in the same age group.
- The vaccine production in the country has been increased from 2.5 lakh doses per day to around 40 lakh doses per day, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (MoS) for Health on Friday.
- Delhi recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent. On Friday, the capital had reported 44 cases.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said the Aam Aadmi Party government was preparing for the worst-case scenario in anticipation of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and working on setting up 37,000 dedicated beds for patients.
- US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India. Four other vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and Moderna - have been cleared for use in the country as the government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.
- US-based vaccine maker Novavax has also filed regulatory submissions for emergency use authorisation in India. In India, Novavax has partnered with Serum Institute of India to manufacture, develop and sell the vaccine. Novavax and SII have cumulative commitments to provide more than 1.1 billion doses to the COVAX Facility.