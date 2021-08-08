Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India Sees Single-Day Rise Of 38,628 Covid Cases, 617 Deaths

Coronavirus live update: The active cases in the country have declined to 4,12,153 and comprises 1.29 per cent of the total infections.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

India recorded a single-day rise of 38,628 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,18,95,385, while the death count climbed to 4,27,371 with 617 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The active cases in the country have declined to 4,12,153 and comprises 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 2,006 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The ministry also said that 17,50,081 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 to 47,83,16,964.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 12 days.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 08, 2021 06:21 (IST)
Non-Residents To Be Locked In On Return As Australia Toughens Border Curbs
Australia is making some of the world's toughest pandemic border curbs even tougher, by barring non-resident citizens who enter the country from leaving again to reduce pressure on a quarantine system that's being tested by the delta variant.

One of the few nations that banned citizens from leaving when the pandemic hit, Australia's government amended the border policy Thursday to close a loophole allowing expatriates to visit home and leave the country again without applying for an exemption from the ban.

Now, those hoping to return to their residences abroad will have to demonstrate to the Australian Border Force Commissioner a "compelling reason for needing to leave Australian territory."
Aug 08, 2021 06:20 (IST)
COVID-19: Delhi Reports 72 New Cases, One Death In Last 24 Hours
The national capital recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department in New Delhi.

This is a marked increase in the number of daily cases, as 44 cases were reported in the city on Friday.

The coronavirus death count in the city has now risen to 25,066, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, five deaths were also reported, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.06 per cent, according to official figures.

On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.