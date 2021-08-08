Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India Sees Single-Day Rise Of 38,628 Covid Cases, 617 Deaths

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

India recorded a single-day rise of 38,628 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,18,95,385, while the death count climbed to 4,27,371 with 617 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The active cases in the country have declined to 4,12,153 and comprises 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 2,006 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The ministry also said that 17,50,081 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 to 47,83,16,964.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 12 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 08, 2021 06:21 (IST) Non-Residents To Be Locked In On Return As Australia Toughens Border Curbs

Australia is making some of the world's toughest pandemic border curbs even tougher, by barring non-resident citizens who enter the country from leaving again to reduce pressure on a quarantine system that's being tested by the delta variant.



One of the few nations that banned citizens from leaving when the pandemic hit, Australia's government amended the border policy Thursday to close a loophole allowing expatriates to visit home and leave the country again without applying for an exemption from the ban.



Now, those hoping to return to their residences abroad will have to demonstrate to the Australian Border Force Commissioner a "compelling reason for needing to leave Australian territory."