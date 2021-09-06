38,948 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 8.9% Lower Than Yesterday: 10 Points

Active COVID-19 cases in India account for 1.23 per cent of total cases. The recovery rate is 97.44 per cent.

At least 43,903 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate of 2.58 per cent is below the 3 per cent mark for the last 73 days.

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.76 per cent for the last seven days.

In 2020, India's Covid tally crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Last year too, the tally went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with healthcare workers in Himachal Pradesh through video conferencing today. Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccination, the Prime Minister's Office had said.

In Kerala, a state reeling under a daily increase of nearly 30,000 Covid cases, the Nipah virus has emerged as another threat, prompting the state to further heighten the alertness of its health system.

The centre has rushed a team from the National Centre for Disease Control to Kerala to provide support to the state, where a 12-year-old boy died due to Nipah on Sunday.

The threat of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is still looming. It is a mutant version of B.1.617.2 strain, which was called Delta by the World Health Organisation.