38,628 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Nearly 13% Lower Than Yesterday

Coronavirus cases today: Recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent

India today reported 38,628 new Covid cases, a drop of nearly 13 per cent from yesterday's 44,643 cases. The positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 12 days.

With India crossing the 50-crore mark on Friday in the number of Covid vaccine doses administered, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's fight against the pandemic has received a "strong impetus".

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said he is hopeful that Covovax, another COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by his company in India, will be launched in October for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022.