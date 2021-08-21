34,457 Fresh Covid Cases In India In Last 24 Hours, 5.7% Lower Than Yesterday

India's drug regulator on Friday approved Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above, bringing in the sixth vaccine authorised for use in the country.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 4,365 new infections and 105 fatalities in 24 hours.

Kerala reported 20,224 COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths on Friday, taking the total caseload to 37,86,797 and the toll to 19,345. Thrissur reported the highest number of cases (2,795), followed by Ernakulam 2,707, Kozhikode 2,705, Malappuram 2,611, and Palakkad 1,528.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, while 57 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the eleventh time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero deaths have been logged in a day.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 57.61 crore.

Overall, the daily positivity rate in the country has been below 3 per cent for the last 26 days. Active cases constitute 1.12% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.54 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has rejected a proposal by the Arvind Kejriwal government to set up a committee to establish the number of people who died during the second Covid wave due to a lack of medical oxygen, and award ₹ 5 lakh monetary compensation to their families, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

A study in the UK has found that vaccines against Covid are less effective against the delta variant. The study showed that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 declines faster than that of the AstraZeneca jab.

Covid patients are dying in U.S. hospitals at levels not seen since February, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said, warning that the numbers could worsen as intensive-care units overflow in parts of the South.