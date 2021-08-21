Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India Approves First Covid Vaccine For Children Above 12 Years

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's overall caseload now stands at 3.23 crore (File)

India's drug regulator on Friday approved Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above, bringing in the sixth vaccine authorised for use in the country.

The company said it plans to manufacture 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D annually and has started to stockpile the vaccine.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 per cent in a late-stage trial of over 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine against the coronavirus. It uses a section of genetic material from the virus that gives instructions as either DNA or RNA to make the specific protein that the immune system recognises and responds to.

Meanwhile, India on Friday added 36,571 new coronavirus cases over while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 540. The country's overall caseload now stands at 3.23 crore, while total fatalities are at 4.33 lakhs, according to the health ministry.

Aug 21, 2021 06:03 (IST) "Misleading": It's Government Vs LG Again On Delhi 'Oxygen Deaths' Panel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has rejected a proposal by the Arvind Kejriwal government to set up a committee to establish the number of people who died during the second Covid wave due to a lack of medical oxygen, and award Rs 5 lakh monetary compensation to their families, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. Sources close to Mr Baijal's office, however, denied opposing any probe into the matter.

This is the second time Mr Baijal has dismissed a proposal of this nature; in June he refused the Delhi government permission to investigate nearly 40 deaths reported from two city hospitals.

"We sent the file to LG sahib...but he has again refused permission for an inquiry into deaths because of a lack of oxygen," Mr Sisodia said Friday evening, adding that the Lieutenant Governor had said "there is no need to form any committee".

