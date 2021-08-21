Tamil Nadu Schools To Open Next Month For Class 9+, Theatres From Monday

Continuing its strategy of easing Covid restrictions in a graded manner, the Tamil Nadu government today announced further relaxations while extending curbs till September 9.

Under the new set of relaxations, theatres have been given the go-ahead to open at 50 per cent capacity from Monday. Theatres have been directed to ensure their staff is vaccinated.

Schools have received the nod to resume offline classes for Classes IX-XII from September 1 in adherence to Covid protocol. The schools can also serve students with food under the meal scheme. A decision on resuming offline classes for Classes I-VIII will be taken after September 15.

Colleges and polytechnic institutes can open on rotation basis from September 1 as per the guidelines the government will issue for them. These establishments have been asked to ensure that faculty and staff members are vaccinated.

Bars and hotels and clubs have got the nod to open, provided staff members have received the Covid jab.

Beaches will now be open to the public and authorities must ensure vaccination of vendors and shopkeepers.

The government has also allowed botanical and zoological parks to open in adherence to Covid SOP.

Offices of IT companies can now function with 100 per cent staff attendance.

For now, swimming pools can open only for sports training; trainees above the age of 18 and trainers must have received the Covid vaccine.

Shops, earlier allowed to stay open till 9 pm, have received a one-hour relaxation and can now operate till 10 pm.

Bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been given the green signal to resume operations with Covid SOP.