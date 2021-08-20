'LG Sahib Again Refused Permission': Manish Sisodia On Delhi Oxygen Deaths Panel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has rejected a proposal by the Arvind Kejriwal government to set up a committee to establish the number of people who died during the second Covid wave due to a lack of medical oxygen, and award Rs 5 lakh monetary compensation to their families.

This is the third time Mr Baijal has dismissed a proposal of this nature. He turned down one last month - after the centre asked all states to submit this data - and another in June - when the Delhi government wanted to investigate nearly 40 deaths reported from two city hospitals.

"We sent the file to LG sahib... but he has again refused permission for an inquiry into deaths because of a lack of oxygen," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday evening, adding that the Lieutenant Governor had said "there is no need to form any committee".

"The centre is saying states should report how many deaths occurred due to lack of oxygen... but the LG is not allowing an investigation. How will we be able to say how many died..." he said.

"This means the centre wants states to give it in writing that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen. But to say this will be a big lie to those who have lost their loved ones."

Mr Sisodia also accused the centre of "mismanaging (Delhi's) oxygen crisis" in April-May, when the devastating second wave of the pandemic struck the capital, leaving hospitals scrambling for supplies and forcing relatives to scour the city for even the smallest oxygen cylinder.

A massive row broke out last month after junior Health Minister Bharati Praveen Pawar told the Rajya Sabha "no deaths due to lack of oxygen were reported" during the second COVID-19 wave.

The centre's statement triggered furious protests from the opposition, which pointed to the many social media appeals and court cases filed by hospitals, particularly in Delhi, asking for oxygen.

The centre then asked states and UTs to collect and submit this data, which was to have been presented during the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament; a session that was shut down two days early because of fierce stand-off between the opposition and the centre.

Last week Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Delhi government "it is not too late" to submit the data; Mr Mandaviya took a swipe at Mr Sisodia's comment from days earlier, when he said the Delhi government had received no such request from the centre.

Earlier this month sources told NDTV 13 states had submitted data, and only one - Punjab - had marked four deaths as "suspicious".

The surge in severe symptomatic cases during the second COVID-19 wave earlier this year - cases requiring hospitalisation and oxygen - put immense pressure on an already creaking health infrastructure, and hospitals ran short of critical medical supplies, including oxygen.

The shortfall was severe enough to force the government to import oxygen, rush to set up new oxygen production plants and turn to other countries for help in setting up emergency facilities.

Throughout the crisis the government insisted the shortfall was a transport problem and not a supply issue; the challenge, it claimed, was moving oxygen from where it was produced to needed.