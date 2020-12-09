32,080 New COVID-19 Cases In India, Nearly 21% Higher Than Yesterday's

Coronavirus: Delhi, Hyderabad airports prepare to receive India's first lot of COVID-19 vaccines: Centre.

With a jump of 32,080 fresh COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus case tally touched 97.35 lakh in the last 24 hours, government data shows. The daily case count was nearly 21% higher than yesterday's 26,567 - lowest since July 10.

Some 402 people died of the viral disease in the past day. India has recorded 1,41,360 overall Covid-linked deaths so far.

Total active cases declined further to 3,78,909 as almost 36,600 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

With this, India's overall recoveries have crossed 92 lakh.

Coronavirus cases in India have been declining consistently since the mid-September surge, the health ministry said, adding that active cases have gone down from 10 lakh on September 18 to 9 lakh on October 8, 8 lakh on October 16, 7 lakh on October 22, 6 lakh on October 29, 5 lakh on November 10 and 4 lakh on December 6.

Kerala (5,032), Maharashtra (4,026), Delhi (3,188), West Bengal (2,941) and Rajasthan (1,604) continued to log the highest daily cases.

All these states, barring Rajasthan, also accounted for the highest daily deaths in the last 24 hours. Punjab replaced Rajasthan in the fifth spot with 30 fatalities. Delhi logged the highest deaths at 57. But, this was fewest people who died of COVID-19 in Delhi since November 4. In the last month, Delhi - where the third wave of infections seems to be on the decline - recorded almost 2,600 Covid-related deaths.

Issues in the lungs and kidneys are the most common Covid-related complications, a large study, now published, of patients in the United States who contracted COVID-19 confirms.

Globally, there are more than 6.8 crore coronavirus cases with 15.6 lakh related deaths.

(With input from Agencies)