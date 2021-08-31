30,941 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 27.9% Lower Than Yesterday

A new coronavirus variant - C.1.2 Strain - first identified in South Africa in May has been found in six countries so far, according to reports, in fresh worry amid global fight against the pandemic. The mutations on the virus "are associated with increased transmissibility" and an increased ability to evade antibodies, experts have said.

India's top medical body ICMR's Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases on Monday said that the states which did not face an intense second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are now with the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, showing early signs of the third wave, news agency PTI reported.

"Several states began imposing COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccinations, learning from Delhi and Maharashtra. Due to this, the second wave in several states was not as intense, leaving scope for a third wave. Therefore, the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in some states presently is indicating a third wave," Dr Panda said.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 19,622 fresh cases, highest daily rise recorded by a state in the last 24 hours. The surge in infections in Kerala has emerged as key concern for India.

India has given over 64 crore doses of vaccination so far while chasing a goal of vaccinating 108 crore adults by the end of this year.

The country's weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.51 per cent - it has been less than 3 per cent for the last 67 days.

The World Health Organisation warned Monday that 236,000 more people could die from Covid in Europe by December, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rates across the continent, news agency AFP reported.

The WHO has said teachers and school staff should be among the groups prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations so that schools in Europe and Central Asia can stay open.

Schools in Delhi will reopen tomorrow for classes 9 to 12 as the national capital sees a drop in daily cases.