Coronavirus Live News Update: Over 53 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses Administered On Monday

India on Monday administered over 53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). An official statement from the MoHFW stated that 53,37,042 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

Out of the total 53,37,042 vaccine doses inoculated today, 38,55,587 were first dose and 14,81,455 were second dose.

As per the provisional report, cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage is 63.99 crore. From the total 63,99,01,822 vaccine doses, 49,24,99,609 were administered as first dose and 14,74,02,213 were administered as second dose.

Meanwhile, India's Covid chart showed slight improvement on Monday, with the country recording 42,909 cases, a drop of 4.7 per cent from Sunday. About 380 deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Health Ministry.

Aug 31, 2021 07:02 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Maharashtra Adds 3,741 New Cases, 52 More Deaths



Maharashtra reported 3,741 new coronavirus cases and 52 fresh fatalities on Monday, taking the infection tally to 64,60,680 and the death count to 1,37,209, said a state health department official, according to PTI. The official said 4,696 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 62,68,112.

The state, which now has 51,834 active cases, has 2,88,489 people in home isolation and another 2,299 in institutional quarantine, he said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.02 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.