27,409 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Positivity Rate At 2.2%

After a month-long surge in Covid cases, led by the highly contagious Omicron variant, have been steadily declining in most Indian states.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 4,23,127. Active cases now account for 0.99 per cent of the total infections in India.

India's daily positivity rate has dropped from 3.19 per cent to 2.23 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stands at 3.63%.

12,29,536 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra added 1,966 fresh coronavirus positive cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 fatalities due to the viral infection. With the latest additions, the overall tally of infections rose to 78,44,915 in the state and the number of COVID-19 fatalities mounted to 1,43,416.

Around 95 per cent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai have been found infected with the Omicron variant, according to the city civic body.

Delhi logged 586 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Monday. With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,51,906 and the number of deaths climbed to 26,076, the latest bulletin showed.

India has administered 173.42 crore vaccine doses since starting its national vaccination drive in January 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 400 million as the highly contagious Omicron variant dominates the outbreak, pushing health systems in several countries to the brink of capacity.