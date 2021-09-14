25,404 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 6.78% Lower Than Yesterday

India logged 25,404 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is 6.7 per cent lower than yesterday's cases (27,254). The country also reported 339 deaths, which is a marked increase from yesterday's 219 deaths.

The test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.78 per cent.

The battle against Covid will require a studied combination of vaccines, effective drugs, and disciplined social behaviour, according to Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog, India's public policy think-tank. "Wearing the mask will not go away...for some time...We will continue to wear the mask even through the next year..." Dr Paul told NDTV in an exclusive interview on Monday.

More than 75 crores of Covid vaccine doses have been delivered since the launch of the nationwide drive in January this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Monday. At this rate, up to 43 per cent of the country's population will be covered by December.