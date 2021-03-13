24,882 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, Highest This Year

India added 24,882 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest jump this year - taking its tally to 1.13 crore cases, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of fresh infections is nearly seven per cent higher than Friday, when the country registered 23,285 cases. Overall, India has now recorded 1,13,33,728 cases since the outbreak a year ago, according to the government data updated today.

In the 24-hour period, India, reported 140 deaths linked to the virus taking the total number of fatalities to 1,58,446. The recoveries have crossed 1.09 crore.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,97,237, which is 1.74 per cent of India's total infections.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu account for 85.6 per cent of the new cases, the government said on Friday. "Five states cumulatively account for 82.96 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Two states - Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69 per cent of India's total active cases," the Health Ministry said.

The situation in Maharashtra, which has consistently topped the ranking over the past year, has been under scrutiny for a while with several districts imposing partial lockdowns or night curfews.

India is witnessing the worrying spike in the rate of Covid-19 infection amid an intensive and accelerating inoculation drive through which more than 2.61 crore (2,61,64,920) vaccine doses have been administered to the benficiaries so far.

These include 72,23,071 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the first dose and 40,56,285 HCWs who have been given the 2nd dose. 71,21,124 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first jab and 6,72,794 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose), the government said.

Besides, 10,30,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 60,61,034 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have been administered the first dose, it said.