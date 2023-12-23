India Reports 752 New Covid Cases, More Than Double Of Yesterday's Figure

India recorded 752 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in seven months and more than double the number of infections reported yesterday. Four related deaths were also reported during this period as against one yesterday.

The country added 328 cases and one death yesterday, including 265 cases from Kerala alone. The death was also reported from the southern state.

The active cases in India today stand at 3,420, adding 423 cases to yesterday's figure of 2,997, showed the health ministry dashboard.

JN.1, a new variant driving the latest surge in infections, has raised concerns among authorities and health experts. As many as 21 cases of the variant have been found in Goa thus far, and another in Kerala, according to news agency PTI.

Kerala, which has been accounting for a major chunk of the cases reported across the country in recent days, reported 565 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 2,872.

Noida has also reported its first Covid case after months with a 54-year-old resident working in Gurugram tested positive.