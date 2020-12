Coronavirus: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the one-crore mark on December 18.

India continued to log more coronavirus recoveries than fresh COVID-19 infections, which rose by 23,067 in the last 24 hours, government data shows. Up to 24,661 people fought off Covid in this period while 336 people died of the disease.

With this, the country's total coronavirus cases shot to one crore, one lakh and 46 thousand with 1,47,092 deaths, so far.

Country's active coronavirus cases - or those still receiving medical attention - dropped further to 2.81 lakh.