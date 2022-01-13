India Records 2.47 Lakh New Covid Cases In Big Jump, Positivity Up To 13%

The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections.

India added 2.47 lakh new cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in the ongoing wave. This is a 27 per cent jump from yesterday when the country reported 1,94,720 cases.

The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.59 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 154.61 crore, the ministry said.