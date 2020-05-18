2,033 COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra In 24 Hours, Total Over 35,000 Now

Coronavirus: Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in India

Maharashtra reported 2,033 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total over the 35,000-mark for the first time. Fifty-one people died due to COVID-19 during the same period, taking the total deaths in the state to 1,249.

In Mumbai, 1,185 new cases and 23 deaths were reported. The total cases in Mumbai are 21,335 and 757 deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said the state has to tread very cautiously in opening the lockdown. For now, all restrictions are still in place.

Mumbai's civic agency Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has said it will soon increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 treatment at its facilities to one lakh. The civic agency's commissioner IS Chahal said BMC is not going to take over Wankhede stadium for quarantine facility, as the open grounds will not be useful during monsoon, which is not very far away.

"The BMC has already increased its bed capacity to 50,000. We will soon achieve the capacity of one lakh beds," IS Chahal told reporters.