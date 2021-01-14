16,946 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 1.05 Crore Total Cases So Far

India added 16,946 fresh Covid cases taking its tally to 1.05 crore cases, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of fresh infections is six per cent higher than Wednesday, when the country registered 15,978 cases.

In the 24-hour period, India, reported 198 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,51,727.

On Saturday, India will begin a mass inoculation drive in which vaccine shots will be offered to 1.3 billion people in what officials say will be the 'world's biggest vaccination programme'.