13,451 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 8.2% Higher Than Yesterday

The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.03%, less than 2% for last 23 days while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.22% less than 2% for last 33 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, highest since March 2020, the bulletin showed. With 14,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country climbed to 3,35,97,339.

West Bengal continues to report a spike in Covid numbers with 806 new infections added to the tally yesterday, of which 248 were reported from Kolkata. The Centre pulled up the state government for the surge in cases in Kolkata following huge crowds on the streets during the Durga Puja celebrations.

As Assam's daily new Covid cases hover between 300 and 400, the state government eased Covid-related restrictions yesterday, limiting the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

Kerala added 7,163 new Covid cases and 482 related deaths yesterday which increased the overall tally to 49,19,952 and death count to 29,355. The active number of cases in the state stands at 74,456.

Maharashtra logged 1,201 new infections yesterday, taking the tally to 66,05,051, day after the state witnessed the lowest rise in daily cases at 889. Currently, the state has 22,981 active cases.

Delhi added 41 new Covid cases yesterday while no single related death was reported in the national capital for the fourth consecutive say. The positivity rate in the city is currently at 0.08 per cent.

World Health Organisation's technical advisory group sought "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to conduct assessment for the vaccine's emergency use listing.

Bharat Biotech submitted application to the WHO on April 19. The technical advisory group will now meet on November 3 for a final assessment.